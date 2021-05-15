KeyCorp Comments on Portland General Electric’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:POR)

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Portland General Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Portland General Electric’s FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.47 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.

POR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Shares of POR opened at $49.73 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $31.96 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.38 and a 200-day moving average of $44.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $74,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,873 shares in the company, valued at $490,589.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $1,221,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,105 shares in the company, valued at $254,484.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 21.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 24.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

