KeyCorp Increases Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $300.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim raised Square from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $238.43.

SQ opened at $207.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.49 billion, a PE ratio of 329.93, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Square has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Square will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total value of $661,753.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,712 shares in the company, valued at $38,010,386.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $49,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,204,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,250,191 shares of company stock valued at $299,526,783 in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth about $930,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Square by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth about $1,547,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth about $1,284,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

