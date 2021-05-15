Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) PT Raised to $30.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KEYUF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Keyera from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Keyera from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Keyera from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Keyera in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.96.

Get Keyera alerts:

Shares of KEYUF opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.37. Keyera has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $28.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.