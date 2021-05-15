Keyera (TSE:KEY) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.44% from the stock’s current price.

KEY has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.65.

TSE KEY opened at C$30.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 109.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.62. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$18.04 and a twelve month high of C$30.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$804.79 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.7600001 earnings per share for the current year.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

