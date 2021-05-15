Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $152.75

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$152.75 and traded as low as C$136.05. Kinaxis shares last traded at C$136.71, with a volume of 58,514 shares.

KXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$190.00 price target on shares of Kinaxis in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on Kinaxis from C$165.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Kinaxis from C$179.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$200.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$152.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$169.72. The company has a market cap of C$3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 484.17.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$71.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$70.71 million. Equities analysts predict that Kinaxis Inc. will post 1.4000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kinaxis (TSE:KXS)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

