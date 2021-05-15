Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

KMI stock opened at $18.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.20, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.10. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $18.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

