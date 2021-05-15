Kingsoft Cloud Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 4,098 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 999% compared to the average volume of 373 put options.

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $37.65 on Friday. Kingsoft Cloud has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $74.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.45 and its 200-day moving average is $48.23.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. The company’s revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kingsoft Cloud has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at $7,588,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 282,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after buying an additional 98,342 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 210,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,153,000 after buying an additional 124,286 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at $1,047,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at $6,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

