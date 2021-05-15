Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their sell rating on shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KLPEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America cut Klépierre from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Societe Generale cut Klépierre from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Klépierre from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS KLPEF opened at $28.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.06. Klépierre has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year.

