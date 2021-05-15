Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €14.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KCO. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.80 ($8.00) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Independent Research set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €12.16 ($14.30).

Klöckner & Co SE stock opened at €11.27 ($13.26) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Klöckner & Co SE has a one year low of €3.21 ($3.78) and a one year high of €12.13 ($14.27). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -113.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €11.08 and a 200-day moving average price of €8.58.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

