Knuff & Co LLC Decreases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Knuff & Co LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 38.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,320,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $90,172,000 after buying an additional 15,828 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 54,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $84,280,000 after buying an additional 75,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after buying an additional 21,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $9,414,334.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares in the company, valued at $9,414,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $84.33 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $87.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.