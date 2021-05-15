Knuff & Co LLC Has $5.97 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Knuff & Co LLC lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 2.6% of Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,336,640,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,065,847,000 after buying an additional 686,768 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,742,475,000 after acquiring an additional 624,512 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,048,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,684,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 473.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 641,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,994,000 after purchasing an additional 530,026 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.45.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $459.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $324.35 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $471.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $475.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

