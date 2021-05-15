Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Acquires 20,179 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,179 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 6.5% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $24,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB opened at $219.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.97. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $124.96 and a 12 month high of $227.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.