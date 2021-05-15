Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Makes New $244,000 Investment in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $79,000.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $142.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.71 and its 200-day moving average is $132.08. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $72.69 and a 1-year high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.