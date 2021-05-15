Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Reduces Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,677 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.2% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 84,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 288,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,742,000 after buying an additional 24,942 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,331,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $100.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.45. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $55.40 and a 1-year high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

