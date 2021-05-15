Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) Price Target Raised to C$0.60 at Fundamental Research

Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) had its target price raised by Fundamental Research from C$0.57 to C$0.60 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

KTN opened at C$0.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$89.19 million and a P/E ratio of -40.00. Kootenay Silver has a 52 week low of C$0.22 and a 52 week high of C$0.54.

Kootenay Silver Company Profile

Kootenay Silver Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Sierra Madre Region of Mexico and British Columbia, Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. It primarily holds interests in the La Cigarra silver project covering approximately 18,000 hectares located within the Parral Mining District in the state of Chihuahua, north central Mexico; and Promontorio and La Negra silver discoveries situated in Sonora, Mexico.

