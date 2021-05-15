Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) Price Target Raised to C$0.60 at Fundamental Research

Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) had its target price raised by Fundamental Research from C$0.57 to C$0.60 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.
KTN opened at C$0.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$89.19 million and a P/E ratio of -40.00. Kootenay Silver has a 52 week low of C$0.22 and a 52 week high of C$0.54.
Kootenay Silver Company Profile
