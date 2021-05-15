Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) VP Sells $219,720.00 in Stock

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $219,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,582.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Koppers stock opened at $35.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.18. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $39.44. The company has a market capitalization of $746.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $407.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 5,131.4% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 788,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,400,000 after purchasing an additional 773,200 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the fourth quarter worth about $8,051,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,411,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,581,000 after purchasing an additional 204,108 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 394.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 181,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 724,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,583,000 after purchasing an additional 112,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KOP. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

