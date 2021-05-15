Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Lowered to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on KEP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korea Electric Power from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Korea Electric Power stock remained flat at $$10.60 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 358,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 212.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. Korea Electric Power has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $12.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Korea Electric Power will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 9.0% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,641,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after acquiring an additional 135,538 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,439,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,666,000 after acquiring an additional 73,275 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 249.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,518,000 after acquiring an additional 939,997 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 962,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after acquiring an additional 141,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 573,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 3.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

