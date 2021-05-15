Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Price Target Cut to $105.00

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kornit Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $90.68 on Wednesday. Kornit Digital has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -566.75 and a beta of 1.70.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $8,474,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $8,664,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

