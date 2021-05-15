Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 244 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,154,000 after buying an additional 1,360,855 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 401,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,878,000 after buying an additional 8,016 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,223,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 305.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 12,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 9,543 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.63.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $238.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $75.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

