Kovack Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 14.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,841,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,934,000 after buying an additional 239,320 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 93.1% during the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 554,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,369,000 after purchasing an additional 267,587 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 10.7% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 4.4% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 128,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $76.56 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $76.84. The stock has a market cap of $158.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.71 and its 200 day moving average is $63.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

