Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $647,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLV. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 64,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,827 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 254,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 43,812 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 119,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares during the period.

Shares of SLV opened at $25.46 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day moving average is $23.77.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

