Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $741,000 Stock Position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TY. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter worth $15,717,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Tri-Continental by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 451,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,293,000 after buying an additional 209,130 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Tri-Continental by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 164,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after buying an additional 38,872 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tri-Continental by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 19,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Tri-Continental during the fourth quarter worth $441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

TY opened at $33.77 on Friday. Tri-Continental Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%.

Tri-Continental Profile

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

