Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $822,000 Stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 8.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,025 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter.

IIM stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $16.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

