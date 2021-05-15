Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $900,000 Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $94.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.05 and a 200-day moving average of $97.85. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $112.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.