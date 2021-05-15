Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 62.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $73.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.51. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $76.48.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 83.80%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

