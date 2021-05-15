KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) PT Lowered to $11.50 at Desjardins

KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) had its price target decreased by Desjardins from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KPTSF. Scotiabank dropped their price target on KP Tissue from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of KP Tissue in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on KP Tissue from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.60.

KP Tissue stock opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.61. KP Tissue has a fifty-two week low of $7.29 and a fifty-two week high of $9.67.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

