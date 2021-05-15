Krios Market Capitalization Tops $2.53 Million (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Krios has a total market capitalization of $2.53 million and $32.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Krios has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. One Krios coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000915 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 42.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.63 or 0.00192187 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00013204 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,908.55 or 0.03835604 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Krios Profile

GIG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Krios is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Buying and Selling Krios

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

