K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €7.60 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.94) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

SDF has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Independent Research set a €9.60 ($11.29) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €8.30 ($9.76) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €9.16 ($10.78).

ETR SDF opened at €9.91 ($11.66) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €8.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of €8.48. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €4.98 ($5.86) and a 12-month high of €10.44 ($12.28). The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.44. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.11.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

