K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €7.60 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.94) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €9.60 ($11.29) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Nord/LB set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Warburg Research set a €8.80 ($10.35) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. K+S Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €9.16 ($10.78).

ETR:SDF opened at €9.91 ($11.66) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €8.90 and a 200 day moving average of €8.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €4.98 ($5.86) and a 1-year high of €10.44 ($12.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.44, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

