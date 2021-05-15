L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target Raised to $81.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of L Brands from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $69.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.37. L Brands has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $71.35. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of -88.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L Brands will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in L Brands in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in L Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

