L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their buy rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LHX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered L3Harris Technologies from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $226.13.

NYSE:LHX traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.13 and a 200-day moving average of $192.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. L3Harris Technologies has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $221.49.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

