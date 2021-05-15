Lake Street Capital Initiates Coverage on ONE (NYSE:AONE)

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of ONE (NYSE:AONE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AONE opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86. ONE has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $15.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AONE. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in ONE during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE in the 4th quarter worth about $720,000. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ONE in the 4th quarter worth about $1,853,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ONE in the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ONE by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 89,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period.

one intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

