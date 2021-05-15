Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Shares of LKFN stock opened at $63.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.93. Lakeland Financial has a 52-week low of $36.13 and a 52-week high of $77.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 33.90%. Analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 25th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.24%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total transaction of $93,643.40. Also, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $38,478.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,193.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,557 shares of company stock worth $1,512,914 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 26,386 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,597,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,502,000 after acquiring an additional 667,271 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Financial (LKFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.