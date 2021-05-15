Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.30

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Lam Research has raised its dividend payment by 164.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Lam Research has a payout ratio of 19.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lam Research to earn $24.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $602.99 on Friday. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $248.81 and a 1 year high of $669.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $624.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $530.26. The company has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

