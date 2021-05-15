LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €71.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has been assigned a €71.00 ($83.53) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €67.20 ($79.06).

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR:LXS opened at €62.84 ($73.93) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €62.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is €60.54. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €41.31 ($48.60) and a 12-month high of €67.38 ($79.27).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.