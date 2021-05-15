Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:LPTX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.57. The stock had a trading volume of 327,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,148. The company has a market capitalization of $93.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.35. Leap Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $3.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.06.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on LPTX. Raymond James set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leap Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.80.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.