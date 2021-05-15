Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) PT Raised to $30.00

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) had its target price boosted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LESL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Leslie’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Leslie’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $27.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.19. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $32.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.31.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $451,273,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $2,673,480.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $1,110,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at $4,179,000. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 43.6% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 359,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 109,289 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at $2,412,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at $1,915,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

