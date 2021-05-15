LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Now Covered by CICC Research

CICC Research began coverage on shares of LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $12.80 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LexinFintech from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.02.

LX opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. LexinFintech has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.84.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). LexinFintech had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $464.85 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that LexinFintech will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Discovery Value Fund increased its position in LexinFintech by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 723,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 106,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,597,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of LexinFintech by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 406,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 22,312 shares during the last quarter. Oceanlink Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,578,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of LexinFintech by 219.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 155,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 106,967 shares during the last quarter.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

