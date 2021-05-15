LGL Partners LLC Buys 1,151 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

LGL Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Unilever by 68.1% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

UL opened at $60.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.52 and a 200 day moving average of $57.86. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5159 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.33%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

