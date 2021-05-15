LGL Partners LLC Has $2.54 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

LGL Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of LGL Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. LGL Partners LLC owned 0.14% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF stock opened at $51.59 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $49.43 and a 1 year high of $52.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.53 and a 200-day moving average of $51.66.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

