LGL Partners LLC Has $947,000 Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

LGL Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 9.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,125 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 0.5% of LGL Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Williams Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.29.

NYSE NKE opened at $135.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.67, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.88 and a 52 week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

