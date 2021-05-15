LGL Partners LLC Takes Position in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX)

LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 40.0% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management raised its holdings in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 565.3% during the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 273,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 232,229 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AEA-Bridges Impact during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AEA-Bridges Impact during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,636,000.

Shares of IMPX stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $11.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

