Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform overweight rating on shares of Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$2.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Liberty Gold’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$2.50 price target on shares of Liberty Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE LGD opened at C$1.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$407.78 million and a P/E ratio of 43.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.63. Liberty Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.17 and a 1 year high of C$2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Gold will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Gold news, Director Donald Arthur Mcinnes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.55, for a total value of C$31,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 450,111 shares in the company, valued at C$697,672.05. Also, Director Mark Gerard O’dea sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.78, for a total transaction of C$89,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,196,322 shares in the company, valued at C$9,249,453.16. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 240,365 shares of company stock worth $409,955.

Liberty Gold Company Profile

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

