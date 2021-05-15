Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LBRT. Bank of America cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $14.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 3.31. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $552.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Ron Gusek sold 30,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $407,700.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,303,761 shares in the company, valued at $17,718,111.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP R Sean Elliott sold 6,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Insiders sold 7,554,453 shares of company stock worth $98,231,762 over the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 28.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,908,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,208 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 63.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,604,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,090 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 13.2% during the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 4,660,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,619,000 after acquiring an additional 542,600 shares during the period. Exor Investments UK LLP increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 242.4% during the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 4,118,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,340 shares during the period. Finally, Towle & Co. bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter valued at about $19,554,000.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

