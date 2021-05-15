LightJump Acquisition (NASDAQ:LJAQ) Stock Price Down 0.1%

LightJump Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LJAQ) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. 610 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 31,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LJAQ. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in LightJump Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,518,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in LightJump Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $4,122,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in LightJump Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,154,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in LightJump Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LightJump Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000.

LightJump Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

