Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Senior Officer Sells C$532,000.00 in Stock

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Senior Officer Roger Fulton sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.00, for a total transaction of C$532,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$73,416.

LNR opened at C$75.58 on Friday. Linamar Co. has a 1 year low of C$31.14 and a 1 year high of C$91.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$74.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$69.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.95 billion and a PE ratio of 17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.70 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linamar Co. will post 8.1999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Linamar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Linamar from C$65.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on Linamar from C$83.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Linamar from C$84.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

