Linda Stinson Sells 48,006 Shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 48,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total value of $156,499.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,702,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,809,416.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Linda Stinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Linda Stinson sold 27,185 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $89,982.35.

On Friday, May 7th, Linda Stinson sold 74,498 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total value of $271,172.72.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Linda Stinson sold 77,523 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $270,555.27.

On Monday, May 3rd, Linda Stinson sold 39,437 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $129,353.36.

On Friday, April 30th, Linda Stinson sold 44,700 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total value of $147,063.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Linda Stinson sold 26,895 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $83,374.50.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Linda Stinson sold 12,385 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $37,278.85.

On Friday, April 16th, Linda Stinson sold 9,200 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $27,600.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Linda Stinson sold 21,750 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $65,902.50.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Linda Stinson sold 30,866 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $95,375.94.

Shares of ELVT opened at $3.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.49 million, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.87. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.56.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 31.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ELVT. Zacks Investment Research raised Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 4.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,419,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 66,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 33.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,352,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 338,321 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 37.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 187,487 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 20.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 18,732 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. 29.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

