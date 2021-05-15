Linear Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $32.25 Million (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. During the last seven days, Linear has traded 25% lower against the dollar. One Linear coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0758 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Linear has a total market capitalization of $273.57 million and $32.25 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00088825 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003440 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00019991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $542.96 or 0.01122698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00065587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.21 or 0.00114157 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00060874 BTC.

Linear Coin Profile

Linear (CRYPTO:LINA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,608,336,603 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

