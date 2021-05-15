Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock Price Down 6.8% Following Insider Selling

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $25.73 and last traded at $25.91. 16,280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 427,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.80.

Specifically, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $82,218.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 239,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,182,585.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 5,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $99,734.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at $531,569.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,907 shares of company stock valued at $5,436,270. Insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $955.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.18 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.30.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $61.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. Research analysts predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 214.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

