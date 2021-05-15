Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Stock Position Reduced by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,946,000 after purchasing an additional 612,120 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 708,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,384,000 after purchasing an additional 156,248 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 441,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,280,000 after purchasing an additional 41,091 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 383,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,184,000 after buying an additional 28,328 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LAD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.42.

NYSE:LAD opened at $369.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $386.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.88.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 11.90%.

In other Lithia Motors news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total transaction of $5,030,122.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,517,422.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total value of $42,786.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,918.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,353 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,894. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.